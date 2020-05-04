Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police, in their crackdown against criminals have recovered 4 bikes, 6 mobiles phones, 10 pistols, 2 rifles, 18 magazine, bullets and more than 24 thousands of rupees from them. SP Dolphins Squad Aisha Butt, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 9 bottles of liquor from the criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to all the 252 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting Community Policing both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 1,882 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked 30,390 motorbikes, 249 vehicles and 21,008 persons. As many as 7,521 motorbikes, 3 vehicles and 158 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. As many as 4 bikes, 6 mobile phones and more than Rs. 24,000 were recovered from the criminals during action. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 57 criminals for one wheeling and another 86 accused for violating Kite Flying Acts. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 09 TOs during last week crackdown.