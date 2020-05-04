Share:

LAHORE - Farmers have been advised to pay special attention towards the irrigation of spring sunflower crop for its good production. A spokesman for the department said here that sunflower crop should be given water as per the Agriculture department guidelines to achieve desired yield. He said, “Sunflower crops get ready in short period of 110 to 120 days so farmers need to focus on using balanced amount of fertilizers for proper growth of the crop.” Spokesman further suggested the farmers to take special care of the crop during its ripening stage as parrots usually harm the crop a lot at this stage. Farmers should follow all recommended protocols to get good price of their yield from the market.