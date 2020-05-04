Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the concerned officers to crackdown against those involved in illegal commercialization of properties in FDA-controlled residential colonies.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that commercialization of properties was a violation of the laws, and it should be stopped immediately.

The DG further said that commercial activities required the fulfillment of some legal terms and conditions. “Illegal commercialization will cause unplanned growth of businesses and risks to environment besides huge loss to the national exchequer due to the non-payment of official fees and dues,” he noted.

He vowed that ban on business activities on certain roads in FDA-controlled areas would

be implemented in true letter and spirit, and immediate action would be taken in case of any violation.

He said that buildings being constructed without approval of the site plan and non-payment of the dues would be sealed and a residential property being used for commercial purposes without getting necessary approval would be brought into legal framework.

The FDA DG issued directives to the officers of his department to conduct a new survey of properties in FDA-controlled residential colonies and commercial markets.

He stressed the need for keeping complete transparency and ensuring good governance in all official affairs, and warned that if any connivance of FDA staffer was found involved in illegal commercialization, strict departmental action would be taken against him and case would be sent to Anti-corruption Establishment for further investigation.