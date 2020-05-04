Share:

SIALKOT - Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) said on Sunday that there was a dire need to switch over business towards the production of protection equipment for earning handsome foreign exchange.

Talking to the media PRGMEA spokesperson disclosed, “We are receiving a large number of international inquires of masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)”.

Answering a question, he said, “Our competitors like Bangladesh, India, Vietnam and Cambodia have already switched over to manufacture protection equipment”.

He said the government should adopt aggressive approach to open export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in both non-woven and woven fabrics in mainly white, light blue, light green colours.

Under the prevailing circumstances, it is high time that we should seriously consider on switching over to Personal Protective Equipment for obtaining market share, he said.

Replying to another question, the PEGMEA Coordinator said that there was a huge demand of coveralls, doctors gowns, patients gowns, nurses’ gown, cleaning staff uniforms as well as other disposable dress in different countries.

He said, “We need daring steps at this juncture to capture the demanding market share without fail and hopefully the government would allow these products to fetch more than one billion dollars easily.

Under the prevailing situation, the government should allow duty free import of raw material enabling the exporters community to play its instrumental role in capturing the market share, he said.

Ijaz said that keeping in view the growing demand PPE, “We are motivating our members that they should focus on this sector as it will open vistas of industrial development and generate employment opportunities for female industrial workers”.

He further said that more than 800 exporting units of different sectors would soon start operation after a thorough inspection by the district administration in this export hub of the country.

These industrial units would resume their operation with the primary objective of protecting their employees and saving people from hunger, he said. The industry was bound to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) set by the government, he added.