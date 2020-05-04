Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said the PTI government firmly believes in the fundamental, constitutional and legal right of freedom of expression.

In his tweets in connection with World Press Freedom Day being commemorated on Sunday (May 3, 2020), he expressed the determination to provide all possible facilities for the promotion of an independent and responsible journalism.

He said freedom of expression is the basis of a civilized democratic society and fundamental right of a human. The Minister noted that a responsible media plays a pivotal role in the development of a society.

Shibli Faraz applauded the immense sacrifices rendered by the journalists for the sanctity of the pen.

Later, talking to media persons outside Parliament House in Islamabad this evening, Senator Shibli Faraz said the government is committed to resolve all issues and problems being faced by journalist community in the country. He said journalism is a sacred profession, and the government will leave no stone unturned to protect interests of the journalist community.

The Minister lauded the role of media in playing frontline role in war against Coronavirus and supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign to provide relief to downtrodden segment of society.

Expressing solidarity with the media, the Minister said the government will not allow huge sacrifices rendered by the journalists in testing times to go in vain. Shibli Faraz assured the media personnel that the government will release all pending dues of various journalists before Eid-ul-Fitr.