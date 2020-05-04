Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday has said that media is working freely in the country and government is taking steps for betterment of journalist community.

In a statement, the minister said the issues confronted by media could be resolved jointly by government and journalists.

He urged media to play its positive role for betterment of the country and its people.

The minister said the previous governments did not pay attention to formulating media laws. He said today media is not facing those restrictions and hardships as in the past.