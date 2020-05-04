Share:

(United Kingdom), Raja Najabat Hussain, has strongly condemned the Indian forces indiscriminate and unprovoked firing on civilian population

in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and said it would escalate tension on the Line of Control (LoC).In a statement here issued here yesterday, Raja Najabat Hussain warned international community

including the United Kingdom (UK) that turning a blind eye to India’s blatant acts of belligerence would be a catastrophic for entire region and the global peace.He also called upon the international

community and the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate notice of the situation

and stop India from playing with the fire.Raja Najabat Hussain also welcomed

The United States Panel on Religious Freedom report against India and said that India’s Modi led BJP fascist government had made the lives of minorities in India

specially the Muslims of Indian

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) miserable and gross violation

of human rights were continuing

against the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir.He said Indian occupation forces

through Draconian and black laws were killing, terrorising and perpetrating untold atrocities on innocent people of IOJK.He said that as Chairman JKSDI (UK chapter),he in consultation with its central members and core committee had written letters and sent Emails to British members of parliament (MPs) and Lords inviting

their attention that entire world was concentrating fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India was busy on the indiscriminate

and unprovoked firing

acoss the LOC,targeting the innocent civilian Kashmiris to divert

world attention and cover up massive violations and atrocities taking place through brutal Indian

occupation forces in the IOJK.He said that siege and lockdown of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir

since August 5,2019 was continuing

creating a humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley. Raja Najabat Hussain said that status of the longstanding international Kashmir dispute was changed by India in blatant violation of UNSC resolutions which promised Kashmiris

right of self determination