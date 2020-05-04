Share:

Japan has decided to extend its national emergency until May 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, local media reported on Monday.

According to Kyodo News, the government has notified the parliament of its plan to extend the national emergency after the approval of an advisory panel of medical experts.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to announced the extension of the state of emergency later today as he is scheduled to meet the press at 6 p.m. local time (0900GMT), the agency added

However, the country is expected to ease the current constraints on social and economic activities in some provinces.

On April 7, the state of emergency was declared.

Japan has so far confirmed over 15,000 coronavirus cases with about 550 deaths, according to Kyodo News.