SRINAGAR - As the world observed the World Press Day yesterday, the Modi-government

in India continues to use strong-arm-tactics to strangulate media in the occupied territory.According to a report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, today,

occupied Kashmir is one of the most dangerous places of the world where people associated with the press and media are performing their professional duties in the most difficult circumstances and situation. The report pointed out that the Indian government wants to hide ground realities in Kashmir by blackmailing journalists as the media in Kashmir is the most oppressed

in the world.“Media is under a constant threat in the territory where journalists are booked by the occupation authorities

under draconian laws for reporting the truth,” the report added.India is using arrest, harassment, intimidation and surveillance to stop journalists from showing its atrocities in occupied Kashmir to the world. They are also facing murder

attempts, threats and victimization

on daily basis, it maintained.The 30-year-old Kashmiri journalist

Aasif Sultan is facing illegal detention since 2018 and another journalist Qazi Shibli was arrested kn July last year and was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on 8 August 2019 and was released on 23 April 2020.This year Indian police beat up and harassed Kashmiri journalist including Waseem Andrabi, Sanam Aijaz, Naseer Ahmad Ganie, Haroon Nabi, Kamran Yousuf, Qisar Mir, Qayoom

Khan, Kamran Raashid Bhat, Wasim Khalid and Mushtaq Ganaie while three Kashmiri journalists including Gowhar Geelani, Peerzada

Three Kashmiri journalists including

Gowhar Geelani, Peerzada

Ashiq and Massarat Zahra were booked under strict laws for their writings and social media posts in the last month alone. “Kashmiri journalists are called to police stations

and are questioned and harassed

for hours,” the report said.“Although India has snatched every right including right to freedom

of press in the occupied territory,

Kashmiri journalists are determined

to fight India’s assault on media freedom. Local journalist

bodies have called upon the international

community to come to the rescue of Kashmiri journalists.”

Victimization of journalists in Kashmir has increased manifold since Aug 5, last year.About 20 journalists have been killed while performing their duties

during the Kashmiris’ ongoing