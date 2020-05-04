Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lifting lockdown from the two sub-sectors of sector I-10 here, the city district administration Sunday decided to seal only 6 streets in sector I-10/1 and I-10/4 besides a shopping centre in sector I-10/1, in larger public interest.

After extensive surveillance of Sector I-10, getting 57 suspects tested negative, and geo-tagging positive cases, the lockdown of sector I-10/4 and I-10/1 has been modified. Now only six high density streets are being sealed, according to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad. A notification was issued by district magistrate Islamabad on Sunday in this regard.

According to the notification, street No. 31-A, 31-C in sector I-10/4 and street No. 66, 67, 71, 90 in sector I-10/1 and Umer Shopping Centre in I-10/1 have been sealed, in larger public interest and to prevent further spread of Coronavirus. On April 30, the district administration had sealed two sub-sectors in I-10 after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported among the residents, likely due to social distancing violations. The two sub-sectors, I-10/1 and I-10/4 were sealed on the recommendation of the district health office after more than a dozen residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last two days, officials from the capital administration said. They said restrictions on several activities, including social gatherings and crowds and markets and in shops had been violated in the areas, resulting in spread of Coronavirus.