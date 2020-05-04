Share:

LAHORE - Members of British House of Lords on Sunday paid rich tributes to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for allocating 2 per cent quota in higher education for the minorities along with opening the avenues of attaining higher education.

Usman Buzdar was specially extended compliments and acknowledgement from Member House of Lords, Lord Elton of Liver Pool by writing a letter and also appreciated his decision for fixing 2 per cent quota in higher education for the minorities.

Lord Elton is chairman of Pakistani minorities of All- Party Parliamentary Group. Lord Elton further commended in his letter that with the decision of Punjab government, thousands of minority members would be benefitted in Punjab. He further appreciated that doors of higher education would be opened for the minority students in renowned colleges and universities and a new middle class of minorities would emerge due to this decision.

Lord Elton further maintained that a glorious image of Pakistan had emerged with this decision of CM Usman Buzdar for allocating 2 per cent quota for students belonging to minorities, in universities and colleges. Member House of Lords, Lord Elton of Liver Pool also pledged to highlight and portray the positive decision of CM Usman Buzdar before the British government and other concerned departments.