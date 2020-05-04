Share:

FAISALABAD - The government is striving hard to provide all necessary facilities, including potable water, at doorsteps of the masses. This was stated by Provincial Minister/Incharge CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema while inaugurating a water filtration plant at Khurarianwala on Sunday. He said the government had sanctioned funds for financial assistance of the poor segments of the society. However, philanthropists should also contribute their role in this noble cause as the lockdown had forced a large number of the poor to stay homes.