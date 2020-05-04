Share:

At least two other federal lawmakers have added their voices to a chorus thanking Turkey for sending badly-needed medical supplies to the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.

South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson, who is a co-chair of the Congressional Turkey Caucus, and Alcee Hastings of Florida, joined Alex Mooney and Steve Chabot in expressing gratitude for the shipments.

"As Co-Chair of the Caucus on US-Turkish Relations and Turkish Americans, I am grateful to our NATO ally Turkey for their generosity," Wilson said in a statement. "Working together, we will protect citizens of Turkey and America from the devastation of the Wuhan virus."

Hastings, who also sits on the Turkey Caucus, lauded Turkey's generosity on Twitter, saying: "We’re all in this together and appreciate this kind gesture."

Turkey has sent two shipments of medical equipment to the US as the country finds itself in the midst of the worst outbreak globally.

The first shipment on Wednesday brought 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks, and 500 face shields. A second batch of medical supplies including overalls, disinfectant, goggles and face shields arrived Friday evening.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as Mooney and Chabot, also thanked Ankara for its assistance, with the top diplomat saying: "We will get through this together, and come out stronger than before."

Turkey has helped at least 57 countries, including Italy, Spain and the UK, and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

The pandemic has killed more than 66,000 people in the US, with the total number of infections exceeding 1.1 million.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in Wuhan, China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

More than 3.4 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 244,000, according to data compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.1 million people have recovered.