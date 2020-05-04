Share:

KARACHI - The National Highways and Motorway have reunited a lost child with his father, said spokesman for NH&MP on Sunday.

According to details, the officers of NH&MP during routine patrolling near Matiari observed a child heading towards unknown direction. The officers found a school card from child namely Amjad 14 years old. They contacted on school number and his father Mumtaz who told that his son had left home following some domestic dispute. The family was the resident of Malir, Karachi.

The NH&MP after due verification, handed over the child to his father who thanked the NH&MP officers. National Highways and Motorway Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Malik Matloob Ahmed appreciated the efforts of the officers.