Rawalpindi-Archbishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi and President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Joseph Arshad has underlined the need to stand united against Coronavirus and support the hungry, needy and people without source of earning.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the world is facing one of the worst pandemics of present age and millions of people are sick because of Coronavirus, thousands of people have died and thousands of families have directly or indirectly been affected by it.

“Life is in lockdown. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly all over. In this situation, we need to stand united against Coronavirus and support the needy and poor,” he said.

The Archbishop also extended his heartfelt wishes for serenity, joy and abundant spiritual gifts and blessings to all the Muslims during the month of Ramadan. He said the holy month of Ramadan is a month of blessing, love and divine favour for Muslim brothers and sisters. He said during this month, Muslims observe fasting, and devote their time in prayer, performing the charitable acts, especially to the needy and poor in the society. He expressed his best wishes of prayerful solidarity to all the Muslims during the month of Ramadan.

Besides, the Archbishop on behalf of Christian community wished the government officials, armed forces, judiciary, religious leaders, civil society and all other Muslims a very joyful and blessed holy month of Ramadan. He prayed that this holy month of Ramadan may bring an end to the pandemic and may also bring love, peace, harmony and tolerance in the world and in particular in Pakistan. Joseph Arshad also appealed to the masses to lower risk of infection by reducing rate of contact with other people. He said avoiding public spaces and unnecessary social gatherings, especially events with large numbers of people or crowd, will lower the chance of exposing to the Coronavirus, he added.