KARACHI - As many as 14 Women Medical Officers of the Sindh Health Department have been assigned to perform their duties at a Field Isolation Centre, PAF Museum Faisal Base, Karachi, for coronavirus patients, with immediate effect.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the provincial government had spent about Rs134 million on establishing Field Isolation Facility at Expo Centre, Karachi. “Decision has been made to establish another such isolation facility at PAF Museum, Karachi.”

He said an initial amount of Rs30 million had been disbursed in this regard and expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Airforce (PAF) for providing the museum for the isolation centre to house Covid-19 patients.