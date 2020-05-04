Share:

Partly cloudy weather is expected in upper and central parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, wind with rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Balochistan. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-one, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta and Muzaffarabad fifteen, Gilgit twelve and Murree thirteen degree centigrade.