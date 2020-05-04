Share:

FAISALABAD - SSP Patrolling Region Faisalabad Farooq Ahmad Hundal has released quarterly performance report from January 1 to 30th April, 2020.

As per details, total 1,252 cases were registered under different sections and 1,403 criminals were apprehended during the period under review. While talking to the media, he told that 16 Kalashnikovs, 05 Rifles of 223 Bore, o3 Rifles of 222 Bore, o3 7MM Rifles, 18 Rifles of 12 Bore, 54 pistols of 30 Bore,04 9 MM Pistols, with 1,725 bullets and 131 cartridges were recovered.

“Total eight buffaloes, of worth Rs20, 0000/, were recovered from dacoits. Similarly, as many as 68 proclaimed offenders were arrested. Total 923 liters of liquor, 6kg of Charas, 119 grams of Heroin were recovered,” the SSP said, and added, “Total 11 lost children were found and handed over to their relatives. Total 97 encroachments were removed for free flow of traffic. Total 2,022 motorcycles were impounded U/S 134 PO, 550 of the Cr PC. A pickpocket was apprehended, Rs100,000 were recovered from him, which were later handed to aggrieved person.”

Additional IG Patrolling Captain ® Zafar Iqbal Awan has appreciated the efforts of SSP Farooq Ahmad Hundal in connection with prevention of crimes and reduction of accidents on the highway.