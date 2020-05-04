ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi will represent
Pakistan at the virtual Summit
of the Non-Aligned Movement being held today (May 4).The Special Online Summit of the Heads of State and Government
of NAM member states has been convened at the initiative of the President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, in his capacity as current
Chair of the Movement, said a foreign ministry statement.The Summit will conclude with a political declaration of the movement
“Uniting Against COVID-19” as well as identified measures for enhanced coordination among NAM member states in their common
fight against COVID-19.President Aliyev’s efforts aim at bringing the Movement, at the highest decision-making level, for assessing the impact of the Covid-
19 pandemic on Member States and identifying needs and steps for possible remedies and follow-
up measures.The Non-Aligned Movement represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations,
comprising 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America. A number of Heads of State and Government will participate
in the virtual Summit.Pakistan is an active member of the Movement and has contributed
and shaped the Movement’s position
on a range of political, legal,