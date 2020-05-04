Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Wildlife, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar has said that freedom of expression is the cornerstone of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s mandate. In a message issued here on Sunday in connection with World Press Freedom Day, the minister said that the dream to promote democracy could not materialise in the absence of media freedom. Punjab Minister said that during the challenging situation of coronavirus, the role of journalists had remained positive. Asad Ali Khokhar said that media persons were asset of the country and efforts to promote the freedom of press would continue.