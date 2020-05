Share:

LAHORE - On the instruction of Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, timely action of Punjab Highway Patrol continued, on Punjab Highways. According to the PHP weekly report issued on Sunday, during patrolling the police arrested 180 culprits 64 Proclaimed Offenders and 2 court absconder and recovered 8,684 Grams hashish, 567 litres liquor, 8 Kalashnikov, 14 Riffles, 3 Guns 35 Pistols, 376 Bullets. According to the details, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 64 POs and 02 court absconders Punjab Highway Patrol also arrested 50 culprits namely Sajid Hussain, Arif Masih, Ali Raza, Jahangir, Abdul ul Rasheed, Muhammad Yaqoob, Ali Raza, Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Amjad, Talib Hussain, Shahkeel, Ashfaq, Muhammad Bux, Muhammad Afzal, Muhamamd Arif, Asif Haroon, Muhammad Shahid, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ahsan Sultan, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Iqbal, Zaiguam Abbas, Safdar, Imtaiz, Muhammad Aslam, Usman, Qamar, Muhammad Irshad, Naiz Ahmad, Muhammad Irfan, Ghulam Akbar, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Saleem, Manzoor Ahmad, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ashiq, Imtaiz Khan, Muhammad Maroof, Muhammad Aslam, Nazar Abbas, Zafar Iqbal, Irshad, Javed, Imtaiz, Iftkhar Ahmad, Sarfraz Ahmad and Muhammad Jabbar, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Afzal, Abdul Majeed, Jamshad, Abdul Sattar, Haider Abbas and Muhammad Babar 567 litters Liquor, 8,684 Grams hashish from them. As well as Punjab Highway Patrol, arrested 66 culprits namely Muhammad Irfan, Rehmat Ullah, Tayyab Waseem, Naveed, Shahbaz, Amjad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Shahkeel, Ghulam Shahbir, Qasim Hussain, Javed, Khalid Hayyat, Muhammad Ramzan, Zia Ullah, Abdul Rasheed, Mujhad, Tahir Mehmood, Ifthkar, Shan Masih, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Nasir, Waqas Ali, Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Mumtaz, Imtaiz Khan, Amir Hayyat, Balil Ahmad, Aman Ullah, Munir Ahmad, Rab Nawaz, Sajid Hussain, Muhammad Sohaib, Balil Hassan, Muhammad Safdar, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Rizwan, Khalid Dad, Haseeb Ullah Khan, Sanawal Shahzad , Muhammad Ashaq, Abdul Manan, Aftab Ahmad, Abid, Adil, Umar Hayat, Munwar, Muhammad Nadeem, Toseef Ahmad, Muhammad Kaleem Ullah, Shahab Hadiar, Akram Imran, Imran, Aman Ullah, Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Asad, Ijaz Ahmad, Farhan and Muddsar recovered 14 Rifles, 03 Guns 35 Pistols, 01 Magazine, 376 Bullets from their possession.