Earlier, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that Washington would do everything to extend the arms embargo against Iran and is working with the UN Security Council members on the issue.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran not seeking to withdrew from 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran dismissed as "illegitimate" efforts by the US to extend the UN Security Council arms embargo on Tehran, he added.

"Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers ... America's move is illegitimate and our reaction will be proportionate," Abbas Mousavi said in a televised weekly news conference.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union.

It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.