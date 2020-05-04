Share:

KARACHI - The Defence Police arrested eight violators of lockdown including a restaurant owner. According to police, the action was taken in DHA Phase-II Extension where a Pizza restaurant was open for take away during midnight violating SOPs issued by the government. A case was registered against the violators under Section 188 PPC. Meanwhile, 124 violators of lockdown were arrested from different parts of the city during last 24 hours and as many as 29 cases were registered against the violators.