ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, while felicitating the journalistic community on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, on Sunday said media was an important pillar of the state. In his message, the chairman said the services rendered by the journalists for the nation and the country would always be remembered. He said the media workers were performing duties while endangering their lives. “Independent journalism helps promote democratic behaviour in the country,” he said, and added the press gallery in the Parliament reminded of the transparency and accountability by the public. “At a time, when we are paying rich tributes to the services of media professionals, I will ask the government to start reconciliation process between the media works and media houses immediately for resolving the issues of payment of dues and protection of their jobs,” the Senate chairman concluded.