ISLAMABAD - Minister of States for SAFRON & Narcotics, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that the Pakistan People Party had failed to provide relief to poor masses confronted with multiple challenges emerged due to coronavirus pandemic. Talking to a private news channels programme, he said the federal government had supported the Sindh with adequate funds amounting to Rs 8 billion. He said, there were irregularities in distribution of funds and relief items. Expressing serious concerns over mishandling the funds provided by Centre, he said it was regrettable that leaders of PPP had digested the funds and relief items of widows, and poverty stricken people of the province. He alleged that PPP had been involved in the scandal of Rs 15 billion subsidy on wheat.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto has been unsuccessful in formulating policy for tackling coronavirus in Sindh.