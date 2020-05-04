Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Sunday took notice of not following its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in all the vegetable markets of the province and had barred the entry of traders and citizens into the markets.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Raho, had said that the government would consider closing the vegetable markets if social distancing and SOPs were not adhered to in letter and spirit, according to a communique here.

He appealed to the people and traders not to flock at markets and practice social distancing. He directed the chairmen of vegetable markets of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Badin and Thatta to strictly ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

He also directed to launch disinfectant spray and place sanitizers for the use of everyone. Ismail Raho further directed the chairmen that anyone without mask should not be allowed to enter the market.

He said that the cases of coronavirus might rise because of the flock of customers in the markets and social distancing should be observed.

He warned that if any chairmen failed to get implemented the government SOPs, would be strictly dealt.

Qadir stresses to adopt precautionary measures

SUKKUR: Minister for Transport, Sindh, Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Sunday said that the government was utilizing all the available resources to ease the problems of the people, facing hardship during COVID-19.

Talking to a delegation at his residence here, he stressed that the people should adopt the precautionary measures against COVID-19 to stay safe.

The minister said that collective efforts were required to deal with the current situation and all departments were facing challenges caused by coronavirus. He said that services of those who were working on the frontline were highly appreciable.

He stressed that unnecessary criticism in the prevailing situation must be avoided.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader Ashraf Qureshi on Sunday expressed his concerns over the diagnosis of coronavirus in a doctor of Urban Health Centre, North Karachi.

He said that the diagnosis of the coronavirus in AMS Dr. Khaleequr Rehman raised the question about the performance of the Sindh Government, according to a news release.

He alleged that the claims of the provincial government had failed as the doctors and paramedical staff had exhausted themselves with repeated requests for the provision of safety kits, against coronavirus.

He asked the provincial government to equip the doctors with necessary safety kits to ensure their protection from the novel covornavirus.