KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the lockdown will be continued in the province. Speaking to the media persons, he said that Sindh government’s top priority was to save the lives of

its people and for this reason every measure would be taken, according to a communiqué. He strongly denied the rumors of ending the lockdown in the province.

“We are focused to save the human lives at any cost. We know that people have sacrificed a lot but we cannot sacrifice our people for anything”. Nasir Shah said that SOPs for business activities had been designed and these must be followed.

“We have allowed the traders to do business activities by adopting precautionary measures as a must. We request the people to cooperate with us because together only we can curb corona.” He also applauded the people for their support and understanding during the lockdown. “The doctors, Para-medical staff, Law Enforcement Agencies and all the people of Sindh are our pride”. “No one can raise finger at us as we were the first who took the bold step without any hesitation”, he said, urging the people to ignore the false news and rumors.