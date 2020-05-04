Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads as part of their renewed efforts to curb practices of one-wheeling and underage driving, a police spokesman said here Sunday. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar khan, these squads have been constituted for effective crackdown against one wheelers and speed merchants. SSP (Traffic) FarrukhRasheed has directed to take action against one-wheelers as per law. During last 24 hours, ITP impounded 124 motorcyclist involved in one wheeling, and their bikes were taken to police stations while 1960 motorcyclists were also fined. The SSP said strict action would be taken against one-wheelers. He appealed the parents to ensure strict vigilance of their children and do not allow them to play stunt on the roads and risk their lives.