Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Petroleum Division on Sunday clarified that sufficient stock of petrol and diesel was available to meet 15-day needs of the country, rejecting some media reports regarding shortage of petroleum products. A spokesman for the Petroleum Division said a significant increase in the sales of POL products was witnessed during the last two days (May 1 & 2), due to considerable decrease in the fuel price, for which the petrol pumps had not procured the products from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), a press release said. “However, sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are available to cater to the needs of the country, as 285,000 Metric Tonnes (MTs) petrol and 350,000 MTs high speed diesel is available as useable stocks,” he said. Besides, Pakistan State Oil’s 2 x vessels (01 x Petrol and 01 x diesel - carrying around 50,000 MTs petrol and 55,000 MTs diesel) have arrived and going to be berthed on May 3 at Keamari Port and Port Qasim.