Everyone is patiently waiting inside their homes, waiting for this pandemic to end yet our healthcare workers including nurses, doctors, cleaners and everyone at the hospital are working 24 hours. They are surrounded by constant chaos, day and night and are trying to eliminate the threat that is COVID-19.

Please do not underestimate their efforts. They risk their lives to save lives. They spend day and night and extra hours just to make sure that people are safe and their health is all right.

We must realise how important these men and women are to this nation. Their efforts would only be successful if everyone else stays at home. Only this will help us succeed in countering coronavirus.

GHANVA NAQVIE,

Islamabad.