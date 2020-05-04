Share:

Rahim yar khan - Two aged prisoners died here at the District Jail on Sunday due to suffocation, resulting from extremely hot weather. As per details, 72 years old Nawab Ali and 60 years old Muneer Ahmed were locked up in District Jail for a long period of time. However, due to extremely hot weather, both the prisoners were not feeling well for the last two days. On Friday night, Muneer Ahmed felt pain in the chest, and the jail administration immediately rushed him to Sheikh Zaid Hospital, but he had died before reaching the hospital. Similarly, on Saturday night, the second prisoner, Nawab Ali, developed temperature. He was rushed to the hospital, but died on the way. The hospital management conducted the postmortem of both the bodies on the orders of a magistrate, and later handed them over to their heirs.