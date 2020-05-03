Share:

LAHORE-To help players learn from the cricket’s elite and remain focused on the game during the Covid-19 lockdown, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised online sessions for the Pakistan national women’s team with the legendary Wasim Akram and Babar Azam.

The interactive sessions will be held via videoconference calls in which around 35 women cricketers – current internationals and emerging players – will be provided insights about how to strategize and approach the game in different conditions.

ICC hall of famer and the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket from Pakistan, Wasim Akram, on Monday, will share his experiences and provide an overview about his learnings over the course of his extraordinary 18-year-long international career. Wasim had delivered a similar session to Pakistan men’s and a selection of emerging team players last week.

The session with Babar Azam – whose stratospheric rise has seen him at the top of the T20I rankings, number three in ODI rankings and number five in Test rankings – will be attended by women batters in which the captain of the national men’s T20I side will shed light on the art of batting by sharing how he gears up for different conditions and situations.

Sharing her excitement about the opportunity to learn from Wasim Akram, Aliya Riaz said: “I have grown up watching videos of Wasim Akram and how he brought laurels for Pakistan with both bat and ball from some adverse of situations. “It is a great opportunity for me and I am eager to learn from the great of the game and understand his work ethic which made him stand apart from the rest.”