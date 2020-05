Share:

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 3.5 million, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

There have been over 79,400 new cases registered worldwide over the past day, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center estimations.

The global death toll from COVID-19 stood at 247,473; 1,125,255 have recovered.

On 11 March, the WHO designated the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.