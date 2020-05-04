Share:

LAHORE - A student lost his life falling from the stairs in the precincts of Hadeer area, the police sources said on Sunday. According to the police sources, the deceased was identified as Aashir, who was a student of second year. The police sources said that investigations were initiated to ascertain whether the boy fell down by himself or was pushed down the stairs by someone else. The police sources said that it was also to be established whether it was an accident, suicide or a murder case. The dead body has been moved to the morgue for autopsy.