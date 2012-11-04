KARACHI - The Board of Secondary Education of Karachi, on Saturday, informed all intending private candidates that examination forms of SSC part one (class nine), general group, will be accepted up to November 30. Those failing to submit their forms by the given date can deposit the same with a late fee of Rs 1,200 by January 31, 2013, said Examinations Controller Noman Ahsan.

Examination forms are available from the booths of National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited and Askari Commercial Banks, located on the BSEC premises.