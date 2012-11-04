Death penalty has been a matter of debate for quite some time but before we make any ultimate decision it needs to be seen whether conditions of the nations where it has been abolished match ours. There are lots of arguments for and against it. The issue is a sore point with human rights activists worldwide hardly willing to listen anything against it, but the fact remains that societies have always existed based on the concept of reward and punishment. Punishment has a deterrence value so to speak; it keeps men from transgressing the limits that govern the conduct of a civilised society and of course, death penalty in countries where the conditions do not permit it, it will be a folly to have it abolished.

A call has been made by a group of religious scholars and lawyers who have attacked the government’s intention to lift the death penalty saying that it is un-Islamic. And so far as the fear of punishment is concerned – which will no longer be there— a report supports this argument revealing findings that there has been an alarming increase in the incidence of murder because of the failure to carry out death sentences. We have to keep in mind that this will amount to giving a free rein to hardened criminals, and even others with a tendency for violence will feel free to kill.