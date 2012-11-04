QUETTA - Announcing to kick-start a public campaign against the provincial government following the interim order of the Supreme Court on law and order situation in Balochistan, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has started consultations with other parties in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, JI Balochistan Amir Abdul Matin Akhundzada said that after apex court’s interim order not only the chief minister had lost his standing but also the provincial cabinet. Thus elections should be called in Balochistan within 90 days as the constitution allows doing so, he added.

The JI leader said the Balochistan government spent four and half years by just telling jokes and allegedly committing corruption in every project. “Rs16 billion have been embezzled in Reko Diq and energy projects,” he alleged, adding if that public money had not been misappropriated then Chief Minister Raisani should inform the people through any forum that where were those billions of rupees.

Responding to a question, Akhundzada also criticised Balochistan Governor, saying the governor seemed fed up with current state of affairs and he could not do anything too. “We are against imposition of governor’s rule and demand that the time for an in-house change has passed, now the government should be dissolved and new elections should be held,” he added.

The JI Amir said it was a big tragedy with Balochistan that since fall of Dhaka Nawabs, Sardars and landlords had been forming governments while free and fair elections were a distant dream. “We demand transparent elections in Balochistan, asking Election Commission to utilise all available resources and play its due role in this regard,” he added.

Demanding freezing funds of all MPAs, the JI leader regretted that the funds were not utilised for the good of the masses rather than they were misused.

“There is need of honest leadership in Balochistan so the province can be brought back on the right track,” he added. He said the JI would take active part in upcoming elections and had completed about 80 per cent work in this connection.

Responding to another query, he said National Assembly seats in Balochistan should be increased to 50 and middle-class leaders should be encouraged over Sardars, Nawabs and landloards so that the problems of the province could be solved.

Meanwhile, senior PML-Q parliamentary leader in Balochistan Assembly Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhel has said that Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani should not worry as he still enjoys support of 98 per cent members of the assembly.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said Chief Minister Raisani was enjoying the support of 63 out of 65 members of the house. “The chief minister having such an overwhelming support should not be worried at all,” he remarked.

He said Aslam Raisani was the powerful chief minister ever in the provincial history, adding if any one member issued statement against him he should not be confused.

Commenting on the statement of CM Raisani that no-confidence motion was being brought against him but he thwarted the move, Jafar Khan said a CM who had the support of 98 per cent of members should not issue such statements because PML-Q was his coalition partner too.