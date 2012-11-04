MULTAN - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore Ameer Mian Maqsood Ahmad has said that a grand alliance has become inevitable to get the nation rid of looters and plunderers of state exchequer. “The JI is working on the idea and an alliance is likely to take place soon,” he added while talking to the journalists here at Jamiaul Uloom on Saturday. He said that the only way to bring change in the country was to hold fresh elections but the government did not look in a mood to hold the polls.

He said that the four and half year era of current government is no less than a curse for the nation as the country is faced with all menaces like terrorism, drone attacks, poverty, unemployment and loadshedding. He said that all past governments raised the slogan of accountability and used institutions for achieving their vested goals. He categorically declared that the nation would not accept accountability bill introduced by the PPPP. He alleged that NAB provided shield to the corrupt elements in the government and new ways were being sought to offer exit to the corrupt persons. Referring to Balochistan, he said that the Supreme Court verdict on the province was an eye opener. He added that the unlawful activities of agencies surpassed all limits and our own citizens were being kidnapped. He suggested to the government to talk to the residents of Balochistan and settle issues. He also called for immediate halting of drone attacks.