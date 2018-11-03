Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad police arrested 12 suspects during a search operation conducted in Shamas Colony police station jurisdiction on Saturday. A police spokesman said, following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Muhammad Amin Bukhari, a search operation was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent Police (Industrial Area) Hassam Bin Iqbal which was also participated by DSPs, SHOs and Crime Investigation Agency, and personnel of counter terrorism force.

They screened under-construction houses, workshops and factories, while 400 persons were checked out of which 12 were shifted to a police station for further interrogation. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari has said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security in the city and he further directed all SHOs to continue it.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform the police in case they observe any suspicious activity around them.

He also asked all police officials to ensure renewed efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.