Wah cantt-The concluding ceremony of 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Championship’2018 was held at POF Tennis Complex. Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) Chairman POF Board was the Chief Guest on this occasion who distributed prizes among the position holder players. Aqeel Khan defeated Abid Ali with the score 6-4, 6-2 in Men’s Single and clinched the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Championship Trophy. In under 10 category, Hamza defeated Jamal with the score 4-0, 4-0, under-14 category Sami defeated Hashesh with the score 1-6, 6-2 & 6-4, under-18 Uzaifa defeated Saqib with the score 6-0, 6-0, in Men’s Double Aqeel Khan & Abid Ali defeated Muhammad Abid & Waqas Malik with the score 5-7, 6-4 & 10-6 and in the 45 years and above category Israr Gul defeated Jahanzeb. Addressing on this occasion Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI(M) Chairman POF Board remarked that POF Administration has been playing an active role for the promotion of sports activities and he stressed upon the youth to take part in these healthy activities. These healthy activities put positive effects not only on human health but also keep away from negative pursuits. He further mentioned that all sports facilities are available in Wah Cantt free of cost and younger generation should benefit from these facilities. Chairman POF Board congratulated the organizing committee for holding this Championship in a successful manner and assured that POF administration will provide all possible resources for up-gradation of sports facilities. Earlier, Assad Durrani Secretary POF Sports Control Board while presenting tournament report told that 196 players participated in the qualifying round of the Championship. Secretary POF Sports Control Board further mentioned that POF Sports Board under the supervision and command of Chairman POF Board is striving hard to uplift sports standard in Wah Cantt. Office Bearers of Tennis Federation, POF senior officers and spectators witnessed the concluding ceremony.

Wah Cantt: LT Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) Chairman POF Board presenting trophy to Aqeel Khan, the winner of Men’s Single Category of 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Championship Trophy’2018.–PR