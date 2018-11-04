Share:

BANGKOK:- A haul of methamphetamine tablets, wrapped up inside what may look like gift parcels, was seized from a sedan near Hua Hin beach resort on Saturday, Thai police said. A total of 90,011 speed pills, contained in the bogus gift parcels, were seized and two suspected drug traffickers were arrested at a road checkpoint in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province, about 175 kilometers south of Bangkok, according to acting provincial police commander Thianchai Khamapaso. The police unwrapped the suspicious-looking parcels and found packs of methamphetamine tablets inside.–Xinhua