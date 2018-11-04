Share:

LAHORE - Advocate Saiful Malook, the lawyer who fought the legal battle of Aasia Bibi in the blasphemy case and saved her from the gallows, left the country, citing security threats as the reason behind his move.

Saiful Malook who was representing four other blasphemy accused in the courts, left the country on Saturday.

Fearing from the violent protests across the country soon after the SC judgment regarding the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, the Christian woman who was earlier convicted over charges of blasphemy, Saiful Malook said it was not possible for him to stay safe in the country.

“I must have to live to fight legal battle for many others,” said Saiful Malook, adding “But current situation is showing that he won’t be safe.”

He expressed dismay over the failure of the government to implement verdict of the country’s top court, vowing that legal fight for justice must be continued.

Reportedly, the lawyer was moving to the Europe and his family was also going with him.