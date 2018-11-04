Share:

KARACHI - President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate the 2nd International Symposium on Natural Products for the Future (ISNPF-2) at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (KU) on Sunday (today).

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the international symposium in which over 600 eminent scientists and young researchers, including 150 foreign experts, are expected to participate.

This symposium is recognised as one of the most prestigious international events in the field of natural product sciences. ICCBS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary stated this while speaking in a meeting held at the HEJ, Research Institute of Chemistry here the other day.

He said that this global conference would serve as a platform for a large level of interactions of national and international scientists and scholars. He stated that the inaugural ceremony would be held on Sunday at 11:00 am at Prof Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium (ICCBS).

The president will inaugurate the symposium while KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-Chief, former chairman HEC, and federal minister for science and technology, ICCBS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Chairperson Dr Panjwani, Memorial Trust Ms Nadira Panjwani, Chairman Husein Ebrahim Jamaland and others will also express their views on the occasion.

The 14th ISNPC will start from Monday (November 5). Prof Choudhary further said the international science symposium was divided into two major events. The first symposium titled ‘2nd International Symposium on Natural Products for the Future (ISNPF-2)’ will be inaugurated by the president.

While the second symposium titled ‘14th International Symposium on Natural Product Chemistry (ISNPC-14)’ will be opened by Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Monday evening at the Prof Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium.

He said that Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Ms Nadira Panjwani, Aziz Latif Jamal and Prof Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf of HEJ will also express their views on the occasion.

The science conference will consist of plenary lectures, invited lectures and poster presentation. Each session will focus on a theme within the broader area of natural product sciences, he maintained.