Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) central president Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that despite having ideological and political differences with JUI-S, the killing of a renowned religious leader, Maulana Samiul Haq within the country is blatant terrorism, and his party not only condemned terrorism rather confronted it boldly at all fronts.

In a telephonic conversation with party’s central office Bacha Khan Markaz, Asfandyar said that Maulana Sami was attacked at a time that would ultimately affect the overall law and order situation of the country. He asked the students and workers of Maulana Samiul Haq to remain calm.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, he said that in a country where renowned religious and political leaders are not safe, how can common citizens imagine that they are in safe hands.

The ANP president also said that Pakistan can only be taken out from existing troubled situations through the ‘Bacha Khan’s non-violent philosophy,’ because terrorists have no religion or creed, nor they have any identity.

To control the situation, he urged the state to take stern action against terrorist organisations beyond any discrimination.

Because terrorists are working in one or the other shape, he said. Asfandyar Wali Khan demanded immediate arrest of the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq, and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family of the deceased over the irreversible lose.