SHEIKHUPURA - The Punjab government has paid a compensation of Rs10,000 to a fruit seller child whose bananas were looted by people protesting over Aasia Bibi’s acquittal in a blasphemy case in Sheikhupura. AC Sheikhupura Fazail Mudassir on Saturday visited the residence of eight years old Mohsin and handed him the compensation money of Rs10,000.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has asked the Punjab government to compensate the fruit seller whose cart was attacked by mobsters on Friday. According to a widely-circulated video on social as well as national media, the child was selling bananas at Batti Chowk when he was attacked by protesters who had their hands full with bananas as the poor boy looked on helplessly.

The vendor’s cart was looted by protesters belonging to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which led the protests across the country against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Aasia Bibi case.