LOS ANGELES:- Cardi B has held talks about developing a new TV project.

The chart-topping rap star and actress Fran Drescher have held discussions about working together on an upcoming TV show, with Cardi having previously suggested that she could play her daughter in a potential reboot of her 90s sitcom, ‘The Nanny’. Fran - who played Fran Fine from 1993 to 1999 - shared: ‘’I am actually talking to her representation, and it may not be for ‘The Nanny’, but it could be for something else.‘’A millennial-meets-baby-boomer kind of concept. I would love to work with her.’’

Fran thinks that she and Cardi would make a ‘’great combo’’.