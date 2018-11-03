Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has asked the sponsors of private housing schemes in Zone 2, management of National Police Foundation, sector E-11 and Zone 5 of Islamabad to get their building plans approved from the Authority in light of the verdict of Islamabad High Court.

In a letter written to the sponsors by the directorate of housing societies, Planning Wing CDA, they have been reminded of the IHC judgment in writ petition titled Shafqat Ali vs CDA and Muhammad Riaz Khan vs CDA to state that it is totally a wrong impression that the approval of a layout plan by the CDA gives the management of a society powers to allow the inhabitants to raise constructions with their permission. The letter quoted IHC verdict as having declared that CDA shall take action under the law against the individuals as well as officials of the societies for non-compliance of the SOPs, guidelines, rules and regulations. The letter said that the housing societies and the individuals should get approval of their construction from CDA whereupon NOC shall be issued to all those individuals after fulfilling codal formalities subject to rules and regulations.

The CDA will also initiate the process of property tax with the approval of federal government in accordance with the law in all housing schemes as well as from other individuals who are residing in different zones of Islamabad. According to CDA officials, it will start legal action against societies which have violated the approved layout plan or changed the public utility areas such as mosques, playgrounds, post offices, schools, parks and parking areas as it will maintain overall supervisory control upon all societies in every manner being the regulator and act in accordance with the CDA by-laws. According to the IHC judgment, all societies including Bahria Town shall pay all charges, amount; fee received against the approval of construction plan from their allottees to CDA and shall submit each case before CDA for its approval. Any society not complying the CDA by-laws, directions issued from time to time, the layout plan shall be cancelled after giving due warning in accordance with the law and the CDA shall takeover such a society including their assets and bank accounts with the help of ICT Administration, ministry of interior and MCI, the IHC judgment had held. “In view of the above, every member of the housing society or the society itself shall get approval of construction from the CDA in accordance with the law where CDA shall issue NOC accordingly,” read the letter. The CDA made it clear that it is the sole and exclusive regulator and the union councils were not vested with the authority to grant any approval in this regard. The CDA has requested the NPF and sponsors of other housing schemes to ensure immediate compliance of the judgment in letter and spirit, without excuse and fail