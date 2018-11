Share:

SHENZHEN:- A company in south China has released a bendable smartphone made with active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display. The product is a combination of a smartphone and a tablet computer, according Liu Zihong, CEO of the smartphone developer, Royole, which is based in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. “This phone has a 7.8-inch screen made with AMOLED display, and it includes more than 20 million precision devices,” Liu said.–Xinhua