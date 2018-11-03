Share:

LOS ANGELES-Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have reportedly finalised their divorce. The 39-year-old actor and Anna, 41 - who have a six-year-old son called Jack together - will share legal and physical custody of their child under the terms they’ve agreed, according to E! News. A source explained: ‘’Chris and Anna are officially divorced. ‘’The judge signed the judgement on October 24 so their relationship status was dissolved as of October 24. The papers were filed with the courthouse today, November 2.’’ It’s been reported, too, that the former couple had a pre-nup and that neither party asked for spousal support.

Chris and Anna - who were one of Hollywood’s best-known couples - announced their split in August last year.

Since then, they’ve both dated different people, with Chris seeing Katherine Schwarzenegger - the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger - for the last few months.

The ‘Jurassic World’ actor’s new relationship is said to be going from strength to strength.

An insider recently explained: ‘’The moment Chris and Katherine started dating, everything fell into place and they seemed inseparable. They just love each other’s company and have so much in common.

‘’They spend a great deal of time together. Chris and Katherine have the full support of her family and Maria feels they are a match made in heaven.’’

Meanwhile, Anna has been dating Michael Barrett for a number of months - but she’s also retained a healthy relationship with Chris.

A source said: ‘’Chris is dedicated to co-parenting and he’s a huge support to Anna.

‘’Their break wasn’t easy and they both want to be the best parents they can be. Chris is dedicated to juggling career, family and Katherine.’’