LAHORE - PR- Cinepax is proud to join efforts with Peek Freans Gluco, the leading Pakistani company, bringing for the first time in the country a kids hall concept. Gluco Minipax which is within the Cinepax cinemas at Packages Mall, Lahore is specially designed for kids, parents and their needs.

In Gluco Minipax, the cinema space becomes a medium for togetherness by catering to parents and their children from all ages and sizes. With elements like Family Sofa bed, Curve lounges, Dory bean bags as well as normal cinema seats, there is an option for everyone to enjoy the movie.

Gluco Minipax also incorporates a mini playground inside the cinema, to which kids can reach from a 10.3 meter slide.